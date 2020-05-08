Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Chondroitin Sulfate Market (Source - Poultry, Bovine, Porcine, and Other Sources; Application - Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Dietary Supplements, Veterinary Use, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025"



Chondroitin sulfate is present in cartilage around the joints. The various sources of chondroitin sulfate are animals such as shark, cow, and others. The rising FDA approvals for uses of chondroitin sulfate propel market growth. The report provides in-depth information about the chondroitin sulfate market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/16750



Increasing the Use of Chondroitin Sulfate in the Pet Food Industry



The growing use of chondroitin sulfate in different end-use industries drives the growth of the chondroitin sulfate market. The rising use of chondroitin sulfate in the treatment of joint pain and inflammation contributes to the growth of the chondroitin sulfate market. Chondroitin sulfate has the ability to slow down the cartilages tearing propelling its use in osteoporosis. The rising pharmaceutical and personal care industry boosts the growth of the chondroitin sulfate market.



Chondroitin sulfate is used in lotions, creams, and other cosmetic products due to its beneficial properties such as anti-inflammatory and it moisturizes and soothes the skin. Furthermore, increasing the use of chondroitin sulfate in the pet food industry propels the growth of the chondroitin sulfate market. On the flip side, fluctuations in raw material costs hinder the growth of the chondroitin sulfate market. Moreover, research and development stimulate innovative applications of chondroitin sulfate that creates several opportunities for the growth of the chondroitin sulfate market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Chondroitin Sulfate Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America is Expected to Have a Premium Share



Geographically, the global chondroitin sulfate market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to have a premium share in the global chondroitin sulfate market. The growing adoption of pets and the rising pet food industry in North America contributes to the growth of the chondroitin sulfate market in North America.



Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global chondroitin sulfate market with a healthy CAGR of the chondroitin sulfate market. The rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases due to a sedentary lifestyle in the Asia-Pacific region stimulates the growth of the chondroitin sulfate market in Asia-Pacific. Europe is growing in the global chondroitin sulfate market owing to the rising use of personal care products and the growing use of chondroitin sulfate in cosmetic products.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With a 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/16750



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Chondroitin Sulfate Amidst COVID-19"



Chondroitin Sulfate Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Chondroitin Sulfate Market Highlights



=> Chondroitin Sulfate Market Projection



=> Chondroitin Sulfate Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Chondroitin Sulfate Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Chondroitin Sulfate Market



Chapter - 4 Chondroitin Sulfate Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Chondroitin Sulfate Market by Source



=> Poultry



=> Bovine



=> Porcine



=> Other Sources



Chapter - 6 Global Chondroitin Sulfate Market by Application



=> Pharmaceutical



=> Cosmetics



=> Dietary Supplements



=> Veterinary Use



=> Other Applications



Chapter - 7 Global Chondroitin Sulfate Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 8 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Shandong Runxin Biotechnology Co., Ltd.



=> Pacific Rainbow International, Inc.



=> Sioux Pharm, Inc.



=> TSI Group Ltd.



=> Synutra International, Inc.



=> Yantai Ruikangda Biochemical Products Co., Ltd.



=> Summit Nutritionals International, Inc.



=> Bioiberica, S.A.U.



=> Seikagaku Corporation



=> Sioux Pharm, Inc.



Chapter - 9 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-chondroitin-sulfate-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide the knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.