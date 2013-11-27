Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Chongqing Sanxia Paints Co., Ltd. (565) - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'Chongqing Sanxia Paints Co., Ltd. (565) - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'Chongqing Sanxia Paints Co., Ltd.'.



WMI's 'Chongqing Sanxia Paints Co., Ltd. (565) - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'Chongqing Sanxia Paints Co., Ltd.' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a key competitors section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your understanding of 'Chongqing Sanxia Paints Co., Ltd.'.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

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Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

Chongqing Sanxia Paints Co., Ltd. (Chongqing Sanxia) is a provider of paints and coatings, based in China. Key products offered by the company include anticorrosive paints, industrial paints, car paints, architectural paints, and furniture paints. It also offers other products such as high performance silicone paints, fluorocarbons, low carbon based industrial paints, water-based heat-resistant paints and epoxy coated corrosion series materials. The company's products are used in a wide range of industries including aerospace, military, petroleum, petrochemical, aviation, wind power, bridges and nuclear projects. The company operates enterprise technology center; advanced quality testing center; anti-corrosion coatings engineering technology research center; and excellent technical service center. The company is headquartered in Chongqing, China.



Companies Mentioned



Chongqing Sanxia Paints Co., Ltd.



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