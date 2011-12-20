Choose Botticino Marble for Flooring Upgrades Says Champion Tile and Marble

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2011 -- People are starting to talk about Botticino marble when they speak to their Tampa flooring contractor about upgrading their home flooring to something different and stunning.



“Home decor choices are important to give a house its own personality, and to reflect your tastes as well. So, if you’re looking for something different to use when you upgrade your flooring, then consider Botticino marble. You won’t be disappointed that you did,” suggested Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile, a Clearwater Flooring, Tampa Flooring, and tile installation company.



Lately, this particular marble choice has been catching the eye of architects, homeowners and interior designers for a variety of reasons. It is just about unbreakable and is easy to maintain, two really good reasons to consider it for renovation projects. A slab of Botticino marble ranks very high on strength and durability, and that is what a cost conscious and smart homeowner is looking for to make their home stand out. “Whether you want to use it on the floor or for a wall, the end result is quite striking and you will have a look that lasts a lifetime,” added Dupre.



Flooring is an integral part of any home and many people overlook it in favor of that latest hot painting or sculpture, choosing vibrant colors for the walls and accents, but neglect the floor. That one mistake can change the whole feel of a room. “Make no mistake about it, flooring is far more important than some may even imagine,” said Dupre. “In fact, I’ve had customers tell me that they regretted not having their floors upgraded before they moved in, figuring they could get around to it whenever or do it themselves.”



While many homeowners are handy do-it-yourselfers, the vast majority would not know what to do with marble and grout to make it look professional. For this reason, should Botticino marble be chosen for the kitchen or bathroom, then consult a professional Tampa flooring contractor. “This is a job that needs to go well and have good results,” commented Dupre.



Botticino is a good choice for another reason – its moisture resistance makes it the ideal choice for use in showers, bathrooms, pool areas and kitchen backsplashes. Provided the marble is sealed properly, meaning the grout, there are no concerns about mold and mildew. An added bonus with this choice of marble is its stain resilience and ability to ensure heavy objects being moved on it. “Just sweep it regularly to keep ahead of the dust and hair and if you see a small stain, you may use oxygen bleach,” Dupre suggested.



