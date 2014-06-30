Choose Eco-Friendly Jewelry, Organic and Conflict Free Diamond Engagement Rings

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Founded by Neil Stephens and Mildred Stephens (Husband and Wife), Bashford Jewelry is one of the leading online portals for luxurious, high-end conflict free diamonds and Eco-friendly jewelry. It is indeed a family owned company where they have a team of highly talented craftsmen (other family members) who specialize in creating unique handmade designer jewelries that are perfect for all the occasions, especially wedding ceremonies.



This Eco friendly company aims to contribute towards the preservation of earth’s precious resources by offering conflict free diamonds only, sourced through eco-friendly techniques and ethical labor.



Bashford Jewelry’s Collections consist of Bridal Jewelry such as Engagement Rings,Wedding Rings,Men’s Wedding Rings, and a lot more Fine and Fashion Jewelry.



About Bashford Jewelry

All Bashford Jewelry’s materials are made with recycled gold, organic, eco-friendly, and conflict free diamonds.



The company also supports three charities, Salvation Army, A21 Campaign and Polaris Project.



They only sell Conflict free diamond engagement rings, eco-friendly wedding rings and all eco-friendly jewelry.



Bashford Jewelry also specializes in affordable custom jewelry design. Whether One want an engagement rings, wedding rings, pendant, bracelet, or necklace, they can create any memorable piece for Everyone.



Visit Bashford Jewelry at http://www.bashfordjewelry.com



Mildred O. Stephens

Bashford Jewelry

Seattle, WA

Toll # 888-568-3931

support@bashfordjewelry.com



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BashfordJewelry

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BashfordJewelry

Pinterest: http://www.pinterest.com/BashfordJewelry

Google +: https://plus.google.com/101741941002304561253/posts