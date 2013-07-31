Choose Exclusive Gemstone Jewelry Pieces at Bello Jewels

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Bello Jewels is one of the top rated online jewelry stores that manufacture unique varieties of precious and semi precious gemstone jewelry depending on the specific orders of clients worldwide. Launched in the year 2003, the online jewelry store exhibits exclusive jewelry pieces in accordance with the new fashion trends coming up in the international jewelry market. The online store exhibits gemstone necklaces, 925 sterling silver gemstone jewelry, precious and semi precious gemstones and gold and diamond gemstone necklaces.



As stated by the company owner, “Our beautiful jewelry collection is inspired by a legacy of rich Indian tradition and craftsmanship, which is brilliantly showcased in each piece”. The company focuses on creating innovative designs which can match the personal tastes of all age group of customers. “We focus on intricate details, contemporary designs and scheduled deliveries”, adds the company owner.



The online store focuses on crafting the jewelry designs in a perfect manner as per the customer specifications. An initiative is taken by the company to deliver the customized order at the exact time, thus attaining a satisfied and loyal customer base. Customers have the unique opportunity to buy jewelry products of top quality as the jewelry production and manufacturing process involves multiple rounds of quality checks.



It is possible for customers to select and buy fully natural and certified loose gemstones and gemstone stead jewelry pieces at affordable prices at Bello Jewels. Some of the top and best selling jewelry pieces include 1.00 Ct certified Round White diamond pointers, natural Blue Topaz and Blue Sapphire 925 sterling silver ring, 1000 Cts Mix faceted blue Sapphire gemstone, Blue Sapphire & Ruby single strand necklace, 8.35Ct oval mixed cut natural ruby gemstone and 12.00 Ct natural India mines ruby gemstone. The store also displays stylish designs of handmade silver gemstone rings.



Bello Jewels offers full time and quick customer support. A 14 days money back guarantee is given to customers on all jewelry products purchased through the online store. An online mode of purchase can be made by customers and the payment can be carried out through PayPal, credit card and COD. The online store provides a worldwide shipping facility for the delivery of all products within the limited time schedule.



For more details about new gemstone jewelry patterns, visit www.bellojewelsonline.com.



About Bello Jewels

Bello Jewels is a popular online store that produces and exports natural, precious and semi precious gemstones to different parts of the world. The company has its operations based in Gurgaon, Haryana, and it was launched in the year 2003. The company offers fully certified and natural gemstone jewelry designs based on the specific client needs. For free astrology online visit http://astrology.bellojewelsonline.com/



Media Contact



Bello Jewels

Shop No. 23, Ground Floor

MGF Mega City Mall (Next to Sahara Mall)

M.G. Road, Gurgaon, Haryana - 122 001 (India)

E-mail: info@bellojewelsonline.com

Toll free number - 1-855-835-GEMS (4367)

www.bellojewelsonline.com