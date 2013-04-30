Choose Handmade Sapphire Bead Necklaces at Bello Jewels

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd is an Indian based jewelry store offering certified precious and semi precious gemstones to clients online. The online jewelry store launched in the year 2003, offers several gemstones and jewelry pieces crafted to showcase the rich Indian tradition. Having considerable years of experience in jewelry business field, the company is aware about the changing trends in the jewelry market and hence crafts jewelry pieces all at a reasonable price range.



The company manufactures and supplies precious and semi precious gemstones, .925 silver sterling jewelry, gold and diamond gemstone jewelry and gemstone necklaces high in quality. Bello Jewels specializes in offering handmade Sapphire bead necklace in different categories. The company owner says, “Our speciality lies in offering unique designs of handcrafted sapphire bead necklaces based on customized requirement”. Some of the top product categories offered by Bello Jewels are - handcrafted natural sapphire beaded designer necklace, blue sapphire and real ruby choker necklace with gold plating and set in silver, a beaded necklace of 2 strand blue sapphire and vintage clasp, blue sapphire handmade necklace with gold plated beads and a lot more necklace designs online. The store displays both traditional and contemporary jewelry designs taking into account the specific needs of diverse client groups. The company owner says, “We employs skilled craftsman who handcraft jewelry with utmost care”.



Customers are offered a secured online platform to choose specific designs of jewelry pieces as per their needs. The online gems store displays a clear image of all exclusive Sapphire bead necklaces, earrings and bracelets. Bello Jewels offers 100% money back guarantee for customers while purchasing specific jewelry pieces. Offering a fully lab certified and superior quality branded gemstone jewelry designs is what makes Bello Jewels one of the top rated online jewelry store among all major customer segments. The company also provides wholesale purchase of unique beaded jewelry for customers. A secure and free shipping option is offered by this jewelry store for customers worldwide. If customers choose a particular product from this store, they have the option to place an order online and pay flexibly through either credit or debit card, net banking etc. For more details about ethnic Sapphire bead jewelry designs, visit http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/Handcrafted-Gemstone-Necklaces-s/1477.htm



