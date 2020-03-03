Choose Kayal Orthopaedic Center for Expert Chiropractic Care

Franklin Lakes, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- Roughly 22 million Americans visit chiropractors every year, including 7.7 million people who are dealing with nagging back pain. The skills of an experienced chiropractor can be life changing for anyone experiencing back pain caused by a sports injury, muscle strain, arthritis or an accident.



The experienced team at Kayal Orthopaedic Center provides exceptional chiropractic services in its Stony Point, NY, Paramus, NJ, and North Bergen, NJ, offices. In addition to back pain, this highly respected practice's chiropractic services can help relieve pain in the legs, arms, shoulders, knees, ankles, neck and head.



Kayal Orthopaedic Center's chiropractic team includes:



- Dr. Mark Leichter, DC, CFMP

- Dr. James Lupi, DC, CFMP

- Dr. Gino S. Ramundo, DC

- Dr. Harout Tchoulhakian, DC



These specialists' training and expertise are beyond compare and their treatments and therapies are innovative and effective. Robert A. Kayal, MD, FAAOS, is the founder and president of Kayal Orthopaedic Center. He insists on excellence and compassionate care for every patient who walks through the doors of his practice. Each patient is kept well informed and is encouraged to take an active role in treatment decisions.



In addition to spinal adjustments, chiropractors are experts at adjustments that relieve joint pain caused by rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and other conditions.



About 1.3 million Americans suffer from RA, a condition in which the immune system attacks the joint-lining membranes (synovium). The symptoms of this autoimmune disease include joint pain and joint inflammation. RA attacks the joints symmetrically, which means both sides of the body (both hips, both hands, etc.) are affected. However, the symmetrical aspect of RA may not develop until the disease progresses. Initially, RA causes weakness and inflammation. Eventually, it can result in misalignment of the hips, knees, hands, feet, etc.



The specialists at Kayal Orthopaedic Center work with patients to ease the pain of RA. Through the use of gentle chiropractic adjustments, they can realign ligaments, tendons and bones to their proper position. Once realignments are made, physical therapy may be used to strengthen joints. Patients also are encouraged to exercise, eat right and get their proper rest.



Not sure if chiropractic services are the answer to the pain? Schedule a consultation with Kayal Orthopaedic Center for answers. Its wide range of specialized care includes chiropractic services in Stony Point, NY, Paramus, NJ, and North Bergen, NJ, and outpatient physical therapy in Paramus, NJ. Call 844.281.1783 or contact Kayal Orthopaedic Center on the web.



About Kayal Orthopaedic Center

Kayal Orthopaedic Center offers the full spectrum of orthopaedic care. The practice specializes in robotic-assisted knee and hip surgery, minimally invasive surgery, injury prevention, innovative therapies, pain management and sports medicine. This team is conveniently located in Franklin Lakes, Glen Rock, Westwood, Paramus, Paterson, Garfield and North Bergen, NJ, and Stony Point, NY.