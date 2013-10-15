Choose mylocaleshop.com for an Advance and Safe Online Shopping in Nigeria

Abule Ijesha Lagos, Nigeria -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Nowadays online shopping is growing as a trend amongst the young and old generation in Nigeria. If we talk about their trial of internet shopping; they evaluate internet marketing as a dynamic and smart way of buying exciting & fascinating products.



Mylocaleshop.com is a renowned name in internet retail industry which has proved its position in the Nigerian ecommerce market. This is considered a home for prudent buyers as well as for the vendors who are seeking a global exposure in the Nigerian market. At mylocaleshop.com you will have visual interaction with all the leading brands of the world at an exciting discounted rate; this is enough reason for the site to be in the glare of the public amongst online shopping sales in Nigeria.



A complete retailer

Mylocaleshop.com is a complete retailer because of its wide range of shopping sections such as, electronic gadgets, merchandising (designed for both men and women ), cosmetic products, accessories & gifts, art and crafts, books and many more. If you are thinking about the groceries; we have a wide range of household products as well.



Search option

Our website is designed such that you can search the products by mentioning either brand name or product name in the search bar. Drop down option is also available on the site so that you can a have a quick overview of the product list. Moreover, we have a price list segment in the search option as well so that the buyers would search the product within their budget; all these search options are designed in a simple and user friendly way for the convenience of the surfers and this effort makes maylocaleshop.com the best online shopping store in Nigeria.



Prompt Customer service

We provide a prompt customer service which will provide you a quick resolution of your queries regarding our services such as delivery of the product, payment options, safe shopping tips and many more. Our customer support service available online from Monday to Friday 8.00 am to 18.00 pm (GMT). You can e-mail your queries at support@mylocaleshop.com or can make a quick call on 08066795354, 08095095575; we feel honored to provide you a satisfactory and convenient service.



About My Local eShop

My Local eShop is a Nigerian ecommerce brand known for bringing best discounts & deals for home durables, clothes, fashion accessories, mobiles, health products, hardware, and electronics. It has become popular for best prices, quick shipping, impressive return policy, and nation-wide coverage. It also makes provision for gift cards and merchant setups. Visit My Local eShop for best deals on high quality products & brands.



Contact Us –

+234-806-679-5354

+234-809-509-5575



feedback@mylocaleshop.com

support@mylocaleshop.com