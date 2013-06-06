Choose NAS to Avail Best in-Home or on-Site Assembly Services

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- National Assembly Services is a popular in–home and on–site assembly Services Company which assembles home or business related furniture or equipments in an effective manner. National Assembly Services (NAS) as a company is based with its operations in New York and is powered by SPAR Group, Inc. The company holds significant years of experience in this field which includes – about 25 years of experience in National Service industry and about 19 years in furniture assembly. The vast range of business experience in this field makes NAS one of the most sought after companies for assembling furniture or other equipments.



The company owner says, “NAS offers professional model assembly services to different categories like manufacturers, consumers and retailers across New York”. The key service initiatives offered by NAS includes – On–site /In–Home assemblies, retail merchandising and retail assembly/services. The experienced and skilled technicians assemble bedroom furniture, office furniture, grills, fitness equipments, lawn/outdoor furniture, kitchen furniture and a lot of other furniture types.



“NAS associates with some of the top manufacturers like Ameriwood, Bush, Z-Line, StudioRTA and many more”, adds the company spokes man. The retail/assembly services offered by the company include - New item assembly for rollouts, damaged, missing or shop worn items assembly, furniture part or reinstallation etc. A regular maintenance and service repair, POP assurance, product assortment and customized information collection is also part of the retail assembly service put forward by the company. The company involves in retail merchandising services through its parent company SPAR Group which specifically includes sales enhancing services like generating store orders, audit checks, planogram maintenance, implementation of price changes, category resets and a lot more services.



The company provides a full work guarantee for a period of 30 days to customers. Customers are given the option to make a flexible appointment with skilled and professional technicians with complete insurance coverage. The company follows a unique service oriented approach aiming for efficient delivery. A quality assurance is provided to customers involving regular follow up communication with customers online. The services are offered to customers at an economical price range including a special offer of volume pricing for large orders. It is possible for customers to place a free quote online through the official website. For more details about NAS products and services, visit http://www.natlassm.com



About National Assembly Services (NAS)

