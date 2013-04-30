Choose Specific Astrological Gemstones at Bello Jewels

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Bello Jewels is an online jewelry store which offers precious and semi precious gemstones and other jewelry to specific client groups. Launched in 2003, this store brings out unique and customized jewelry pieces as per specific client requirements. Offering quality gemstones at an economical price range is what is always aimed by Bello Jewels.



The company owner says, “Bello Jewels brings out exclusive jewelry designs in accordance to the changing jewelry trends in the international market”. The online gems store always takes an effort in focusing on all the minute details of jewelry crafting combined with a timely delivery. The gems store supplies natural form of precious and semi precious gemstones, .925 sterling silver jewelry, gold and diamond jewelry and gemstone necklaces.



Bello Jewels specializes in offering Astrological gemstones India via online. The astrological gemstones offer an immense positive power. The company owner says, “The online gems store offers different categories of astrological gemstones like Panna, Navratna, Neelam, Lahsuniya, Moti, Manik, Pukhraj, Heera, Gomedh and a lot of other stones.” Each specific rashi stone brings in different positive effects on different people. The best example for understanding the significance of these astrological gemstones and the positive power that it brings in life can be understood from the fact that many bollywood celebs use rashi stones. Amitabh Bachchan sports a combination of Neelam/Blue Sapphire rings along with a Panna/Emerald rings. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also wears a Blue Sapphire ring along with an Opal ring.



The jewelry store offers natural and fully certified gemstones with high quality to customers. Customers who look out for ruby stones are provided with precious and top quality ruby originally sourced from Burma. These stones are put to specific treatments to enhance their quality and transparency. The online store displays unique Step cut natural Columbian Emerald gemstones. Emerald or Panna Rashi stone is specifically worn to achieve higher professional opportunities. It is important for customers to consult a genuine astrologer to know about the specific rashi stone and choose the same from Bello Jewels via online. The specific gemstone studded rings or bracelets are available in different cuts and shapes. Customers have the opportunity to log in to website of Bello Jewels and make a gemstone jewelry order based on individual needs online. This jewelry store ensures a safe and scheduled delivery or shipment which is free of charge. For more details on different categories of astrological gemstones, visit http://in.bellojewelsonline.com



Bello Jewels provides an online platform for customers to choose precious and semi precious gemstones, .925 sterling jewelry, gold and diamond gemstone jewelry at a reasonable price. The online store comes out with unique categories of astrological gems online. Customers are offered specific rashi stones in various cuts and shapes.



