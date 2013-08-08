Choose Stunning Quilt Cover Designs at Quilt Covers Australia

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- There is usually a rush to buy quilt covers during winter. While purchasing quilt covers, people always look out for those covers that provide them with a high degree of comfort and a warm bed feeling all together. The Quilt Covers Australia has recently opened a new store that offers different styles and designs of quilts, which offer maximum comfort to users. The company is based in Australia, and it offers an online platform for home users to choose high quality and the best fabric based quilt covers depending on their varied personal requirements.



The Quilt Covers Australia provides an opportunity for users to search for quilt covers of unique design patterns and stunning color themes online. The company aims to deliver top quality quilt cover products to its customers. The store brings out quilt covers based on different categories such as size, usage pattern and fabric type. The store understands the fact that quilts are no longer used for bedding alone, but have a number of other uses. Depending on the specific functionality, quilt covers are produced with different designs. The store designs different unique quilt patterns and models for both hanging and bedding purposes.



“The store uses many different types of fabric to create quilt. We have cotton quilt covers that are easy to wash and maintain, others made from silk, satin, flannel and even from poly cotton”, adds the company spokesman. The store offers quilt covers of any size ranging from a minimum of 10 inches to a maximum of 150 inches (for bed covers). The store focuses on designing and crafting quilts in keeping with customer requirements.



Customers are given full guarantee for quilt covers purchased from the online store. A free shipment facility is provided to all Australian customers who make a purchase of above $50 per order. The company spokesman says, “We don’t want unhappy customers, which is why we allow you to return products to us within 60 days of purchase”. Customers have the option to shop for quilts based on price, best sellers, category and newest products. After placing an order with the store, clients have the option to track the status of their order online.



For more details on quilt covers, visit http://quiltcoversaustralia.net.au/



About Quilt Covers Australia

The Quilt Covers Australia has recently opened a new store that offers quality based quilt covers to different clients online. Based in Australia, the store offers quilt covers in different unique designs and patterns. The company designs quilt patterns based on specific categories such as usage, size and fabric type.



Media Contact

Quilt Covers Australia

5 Evans St, Flinders, NSW, Australia

Contact: John Paul Grant

02 4296 8570

jpgrant@kaizenify.com

http://www.quiltcoversaustralia.net.au