Choose Summit Pointe Event Center to Host Special Wedding Events

Spartanburg, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Summit Pointe is one of the reputed Conference and Events center offering special services to top client groups. Spread over 19,000 square feet, the event center is located towards the west side of Spartanburg in South Carolina. This is an ideal and stunning location which can be chosen for any kind of special occasion such as weddings, baby showers, wedding reception, bridal showers, birthday parties, company celebration, fundraiser, engagement parties or dinners, awards ceremony, gala, reunion and wedding reception and lot of other events.



As stated by the owner of Summit Pointe, “The event center holds significant reputation of offering high hospitality to major client groups”. The event center includes rooms which can very well hold customer groups ranging from 10-600. Summit Pointe offers unique and classy event experience to premium customers.



“Summit Pointe offers an open vendor policy which makes an event the most memorable experience for all the guests who participate in the event”, adds the owner of this event center. Depending on the varied customer needs and requirements, the event center designs special and exclusive wedding themes. The event center ballrooms display warm colors specifically matching and complementing the chosen wedding themes. Customers can choose Summit Pointe as a special wedding location and can make their bookings for wedding events in advance.



Summit Pointe appoints pleasant, attentive and experienced executives or officials who are ready to listen and incorporate any specific kind of wedding plans outlined by customers. Customized wedding plans are incorporated by the event center after conducting a detailed discussion with clients to analyze their needs and implement them on that basis. This event center recommends the best preferred vendors for gifts, caterers, florists, designers, decorations, cake, linen and event rental. Those customers who are planning to book a special event need to sign an agreement and pay a minimum advance amount. A high degree of professionalism depicted in the service offered by the event center is what makes Summit Pointe the most preferred event venue. It is possible for customers to choose specific event packages offered in accordance to their budget line. For more detailed information on weddings and other event packages and services, visit http://www.summit-pointe.com/weddings/



About Summit Pointe

Summit Pointe is a prominent conference and events center arranging special theme weddings and other event planning and hosting services to various clients. The event center engages in hosting a number of events like weddings, baby showers, wedding reception, bridal showers, birthday parties and many more events. The event center designs customized wedding plans for specific customers based on their diverse needs.



Media Contact

Summit Pointe Conference & Event Center

805 Spartan Boulevard

Contact Person -Meghan Wright (Director of Events & Sales)

Phone Number - 1-864-699-7872 or 1-877-477-0477

Fax Number - 1-864-699-7867

www.summit-pointe.com