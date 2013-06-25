Choose the Effective Way to Increase Footfall with IS Group Retail Signage

Flintshire, Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- The IS Group, one of the UKs leading signage companies, provides one of the most effective ways to increase footfall around shopping centers by providing high quality retail signage. The benefits that the IS Group give to retail signage are numerous and they assure the most contemporary and innovative solutions at affordable prices every time.



Jamie Trippier, Sales and Marketing Director at the IS Group stated, “We produce quality signs of all manner of different shapes and sizes. Outstanding sign design generates enhanced environments. Our skilled Sign Design Team help to effectively promote existing brands by communicating this through a range of professional sign design solutions. With our innovative and thorough understanding of sign manufacturing, the IS Group has become one of the leading Sign makers in UK.”



IS Group is a full service company and a member of Safecontractor and Constructionline. With their experts in their fabrication department, they are manufactures of the majority of bespoke signs in house, which enables them to control the quality and scheduling of any project. The staff are punctual in delivering every project within a stipulated time period focusing on end to end customer services.



One of the keys to their ongoing success is the interpretation of architectural drawings, design, construction, manufacturing, new technologies, and legal requirements including health & safety and environmental issues. All these factors contribute towards the delivery of exceptional signs. Whether the shopping centre requires a bespoke monolith or totem sign compared to a simple wayfinding sign, the IS Group has the skill and expertise to deliver.



About IS Group

Started in 1981, IS Group is all about the best creative design and leading edge production. The IS Group deliver optimum visual impact backed up by quality for long-lasting results. They consider their employees and their people as their best assets and hence reflect the beliefs of their company. From arranging a quotation, design or artwork to visualising the sign, the IS Group are passionate about customer service.



Find out more at http://www.is-group.co.uk/



Contact:

IS Group

Enterprise House

Unit 1, Aber Park Industrial Estate

Flintshire

CH6 5EX