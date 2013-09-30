Choose the Right Auto Warranty Every Time - Auto Warranty Resources

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Auto Warranty Resources is the most comprehensive website online which rates the extended warranty companies for you. In case people are on the look out for an extended warranty on their vehicle then autowarrantyresources.com will point them in the right direction. Helping vehicle owners all across the country, Auto Warranty Resources makes sure that they present the true picture to vehicle owners to make a knowledgeable decision. They can also get their free quote at the website itself.



With hundreds of companies vying for business in the field of vehicle protection, choosing the right one is a time taking and a nerve wrecking job. Well, Auto Warranty Resources is there to rescue; it has already done the painstaking in-depth research about every auto warranty company. Not only do they take into account the company’s BBB rating but also consider the number of years the company has been in business, the customer reviews and features of their coverage to help vehicle owners choose. Web pages like Buyer Beware are there to help destroy the most common myths in automobile protection.



The Auto Warranty Resources website features:

- The best three extended warranty companies as per their research

- The best features of each of the top three companies are advised

- Asks for review on extended warranty company

- FAQ section answers questions that any first timer would have

- Features like buyer beware; cost, industry term, top tips and how not to void are dedicated to help customers not fall into traps.

- It has the latest news about car protection and repair

- Detailed analysis of factory coverage of Toyota and Honda



About UAutoWarrantyResources

AutoWarrantyResources.com was started with an aim to help consumers gain the best from their research and benefit by choosing the right kind auto warranty company as per their need. There are many slick salesmen who will mislead the public and get them what they do not need. Auto Warranty Resources prevents that from happening. It helps vehicle owners make an informed decision and not regret paying too much while getting too little protection on their car.



Media Contact

Name: Sue Rogers

Email: info@autowarrantyresources.com

Website: http://www.autowarrantyresources.com