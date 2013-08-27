Choose the Right Breed - Jack Russells, Speedy Publishing's New Pets Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- From J Sparrow comes a great book published under the imprint Pets Unchained.



Choosing the right breed of dog to suit you and your life style is a big decision that should never be taken lightly. Every care needs to be taken to ensure the the breed you choose is the right one for you. Read this short, easy to read guide before making the right decision for you and your Jack Russell.



About For Dogs Sake®

For Dogs Sake® are a small not for profit organisation that commission breed experts and enthusiast to write about their favourite breed. We then publish the work and donate to breed specific or generic dog shelter charities. If you would like to nominate or indeed you run a breed specific charitable organisation for the well being or betterment of dogs, please write to us including a Charity No: website address & your mission statement for us to consider your charity/organisation for our donation fund at donations@fordogssake.org



Pick up a copy of Choose the Right Breed - Jack Russells at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



Choose the Right Breed - Jack Russells at Barnes and Noble.Com http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/?ean=9781628842487



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Choose the Right Breed - Jack Russells * by J Sparrow

Publication Date: October 1, 2012

Digital ISBN: 9781628842487

Print ISBN: 9781628842487

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