Choose Unique and Quality Silicone Rubber Products from TOGOHK

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- TOGOHK International Limited is a top company that deals with the production of silicone rubber products. Based in Shenzhen, China, the company mainly consists of skilled team members who have adequate experience in silicone rubber product fabrication. The company was launched in the year 2003, and it aims to offer services in a cost effective manner. Time-bound delivery of products at an affordable price range is another highlight of the services offered by this company. TOGOHK as a company focuses on becoming a highly professional and top silicone rubber manufacturer across China.



The company owner says, "TOGOHK is with independent design, world-rate quality and reasonable quotation for processing all types of silicone rubber products, for being in line with FDA and ROHS certification." The top categories of silicone rubber products offered by the company include Silicone glove, Silicone Chocolate Mold, silicone tubing, silicone o-ring, silicone mold, silicone brush, silicone spatula and silicone cake mould.



Apart from this, other types of silicone products offered by the company consist of Silicone Chocolate Mold silicone dinnerware, phone case, bracelet, soap mould, and silicone mat. The company offers customized phone cases in accordance with the specific phone model owned by the customers. The product categories related to silicone phone cases include cartoon silicone phone case, iPhone4 silicone case, tablet PC color silicone case, iPhone5 silicone case and many other prominent categories.



"With the advanced CAD and CAM (such as Pro/E, UG, SOLIDWORKS, CAD, Mold Flow etc.), we always focus on reputation, quality and service by ourselves. We are adhering to the tenet and conception of ¡®professional manufacturing, first-quality, oriented-service, improved-continuously", adds the company spokesman. The company constantly focuses on new product innovations in parallel with product enhancement in order to maintain customer satisfaction. Every single product manufactured by the company is made from 100% silicone tube material, which is completely harmless.



Silicone Phone cases are made from ecofriendly silicone raw material and are available in different color variations and design patterns. The company allows 25% discount on selected products. A detailed review of each product offered by the company is given on the website with key focus on the product features.



For more details about different silicone based products visit, www.togohk.com .



About TOGOHK

TOGOHK International Limited is a company that manufactures different Viton o-ring varieties of silicone based rubber products. The company was launched in the year 2003 and has its operations based in Shenzhen, China. Some of the major product categories offered by the company include silicone glove, silicone chocolate mold, silicone tubing, silicone o-ring, silicone mold and many other products.



Media Contact



TOGOHK International Limited

PCG Li Industrial Park, Long Dong

Long gang district

Shenzhen, China

Tel: 86-0755-84825336

Fax: 86-0755-84825330

www.togohk.com