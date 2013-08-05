Choose Unique Memorial Card Designs from Funeralprogram-site.com

Orinda, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Funeralprogram-site.com is a popular graphic design studio dedicated to offering exclusive funeral program templates. Based in California, the graphic design company provides an exclusive range of funeral program templates of high quality, based on the special needs of clients. The website is widely known for displaying some of the best and unique memorial product designs to bereaved people worldwide.



As stated by the website officials, “We are the first and leader in the industry for quality funeral programs. We are excited to announce that The Funeral Program Site has been selected for the 2012 Best of Orinda Award in the Funeral Homes & Directors category by the US Commerce Association (USCA)”. The website aims to provide high standards of service in the death care industry, in all avenues.



Funeralprogram-site.com holds significant experience in creating unique and exclusive template designs. “We have successfully created templates for Microsoft Word®, Publisher®, and Apple iWork Pages® that are formatted and easy to use, yet allowing you the versatility you need”, adds the company spokesman.



The website offers templates for all occasions such as funeral announcements, Thank you cards, letter single fold, funeral flyers half sheets, memorial book marks, large tabloid booklets, memorial cards and many other template categories. Apart from this, monogram templates, pet memorials, prayer cards, ceremony layouts, memorial calendars, funeral memorial gifts, memorial frame plaques, plantable seed memorials, memorial guest books and several other additional service categories are also offered by the website.



Funeralprogram-site.com displays customized funeral program templates with high-quality resolution and design sets that match specific themes. A highly professionalized printing service is available with a variety of program designs. The prints can be obtained mainly using home inkjets or laser prints, and they are presented in .doc, .pages, and .pub formats.



The templates or memorial cards offered include full front side, back side and inside background designs. Efficient customer support is provided to customers online by Funeralprogram-site, which specifically includes documentation and free video tutorials on how to design a quality funeral program. Full-time live support is offered, and it is also possible for customers to send mails for any specific service initiative.



To know more about funeral program templates, visit http://www.funeralprogram-site.com.



About Funeralprogram-site.com

Funeralprogram-site.com is a renowned graphic design company that provides unique and elegant funeral program templates and memorial cards. The company is based in California, and it crafts creative memorial card designs for bereaved people across the world. A high-quality design that perfectly matches the specific themes or occasions is delivered to customers by this design studio.



Media Contact

Garole Galassi

1-800-773-9026

Email: info@funeralprogramsite.com

Fax: 1-888-506-7055

http://www.funeralprogram-site.com