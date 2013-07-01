ChoosePuppy.com Highlights Rescued Dogs from Tornado in Oklahoma

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Bringing the importance of finding excellent homes for dogs to the forefront of their website visitor’s minds, the co-founders of ChoosePuppy.com have highlighted the benevolent souls who opened their hearts and homes to animals who faced euthanasia in Oklahoma after the devastating tornado in the city of Moore. “It just can’t be said enough that there are so many wonderful dogs and cats who need homes. People need only to reach out to the extensive population of homeless animals and help. We’re always here to help that process along.” said Jozsef Kovacs, Co-Owner of ChoosePuppy.com.



Recently, more than six dozen animals from Moore, Oklahoma were given a second chance at life when they were relocated to PAWS Chicago. Due to their shelter’s overpopulation after the tornado Oklahoma Animal Care and Control facilitated the transfer to the PAWS organization in order to make room for additional pets displaced by the storm. Doing all that could be done sixteen volunteers drove to Oklahoma and picked up 51 dogs and 25 cats from the overpopulated shelter. “It’s not astonishing in any way that the volunteers drove 28 hours round-trip to rescue those animals. When you’re an animal lover, you’ll go to great extents to save them.” added Kovacs.



Once in Chi-Town the relocated animals were spayed and neutered and treated for any medical needs prior to a successful adoption event. At the event 29 dogs who survived the Moore tornado were placed in new homes. In particular, Lettie, a one-year-old Dachshund mix was the first pet adopted at the Chicago adoption event.



PAWS Chicago is the city’s largest no-kill organization and is frequently associated with rescuing pets affected by natural disasters. Former trips have included the rescue of animals in the Hurricane Katrina affected areas in New Orleans. In July of 2008 volunteers traveled to Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Quincy, Illinois to rescue animals lost and abandoned due to a flood.



