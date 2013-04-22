Choosing a Dentist Abroad Is as Easy as Choosing a Good Hotel or Excellent Restaurant

Dolny Kubin, Slovakia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Not yet, Daniel Shaw seems to think. However this ambitious Brit hopes to change that with MedBeaver.com - a company that rates private medical clinics that are visited by patients from the UK.



Over the past year, the MedBeaver team has personally visited and rated over 100 dental clinics and dentists within central Europe in order to find out what separates the good from the bad - and eventually putting them into categories of unrated, gold, platinum or diamond status, based on their findings and comparisons against the clinics visited.



When asked about the tiring job of visit so many clinics, Mr Shaw remarked :



"It's painstaking job, looking at clinic after clinic at the same old dental equipment, however after a period of noticing the similarities, you start to notice what individual factors make certain clinics stand out from others"



The clinic certification covers over 25 key points on overall expertise, service, facilities available and supported by written feedback from actual recent patients of each clinic involved.



While apprehensive about being rated at first, doctors quickly saw the benefit that could be had by knowing how they really compared to other clinics in the region, as well as discovering areas of improvement in what they offer to their patients.



For their potential patients - it was a no-brainer, by using MEDbeaver they saved hours of Google searches and email communication with the individual clinics to sort out the best couple of options for their particular needs.



With now over 100 clinics in the system, they can safely say that the Gold level clinics are the top 10% within the country, the platinum clinics in the top 3% and as for the Diamond level? Well, they've yet to find one.



"in all our travels throughout Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic & Poland, we haven't come across a single clinic that provides all the necessary factors under 1 roof, however I'm sure that a couple of them will reach this standard within a year or two based on our advice" says Mr Shaw.



Their next step involves opening the clinic certification to all dental clinics, not just those catering to overseas patients, and eventually to other areas of private healthcare such as eye, plastic and cosmetic surgery.



Learn more about the MEDbeaver certification here: http://www.medbeaver.co.uk/en/rating