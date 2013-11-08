Choosing a Dentist Who Considers Your Fear

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- In the not-so-distant past, dental care was necessarily painful. But recent advances and a more modern approach to dental care means there is very little pain anymore -- and nothing to be afraid of. When patients and dentists have an understanding about communication, patients can sit in comfort in the dentist’s chair, knowing the dentist will explain everything as it happens and stop whenever things get too intense.



Still, it is easy to understand why so many people have dental phobia -- a fear of going to the dentist. Many remember painful procedures from the past, have heard horror stories from others and have shied away from dentists for so long that they fear they have serious problems that will require extensive and painful treatment.



Even patients with significant tooth and gum disease have no reason to fear pain anymore, however. And they have no reason to fear the dentist either.



“We all have a picture in our heads of the dentists we’ve seen in movies who hold people down and do terrible things to them,” said Dr. Daniel Vinograd, a holistic dentist San Diego residents have been trusting for three decades. “But that’s not reality. We see our patients as real people with real fears and work to address them.”



At Dr. Vinograd’s office, he explains every procedure to the patient as it is being done -- unless patients prefer not to know all the details. And he has a very simple communication policy: Patients are encouraged to raise their left hand if they feel any discomfort or have any concerns, then he will stop and attend to the request. During treatment with Dr. Vinograd, patients are partners who have a say in how things proceed.



“It’s the right way to do it,” he said. “I don’t know how other offices work these days, but at my office I understand that patients have chosen me for a reason. So I do whatever I can to put them at ease while taking care of their dental needs as quickly and painlessly as possible.”



Dr. Vinograd hopes to establish a new paradigm in the minds of his patients -- one that shows a phobic patient how to gain control over the situation and trust a dentist again. When that happens, Dr. Vinograd says he gets a “deep sense of personal satisfaction” while the patent gets a healthy and beautiful smile.



To schedule an appointment with Dr. Vinograd, call (619) 382-3171.



Contact Information

619-382-3171

Ari Vinograd

10450 Friars Rd Suite G

San Diego, CA 92120

https://drvinograd.com