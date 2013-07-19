Choosing a Great Debt Management Company Resolving Debt Related Issues

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Good people with bad credit, there is help available in the form of debt management companies. Credit-yogi.com is here to offer some insight into this topic, such as:



- How they Work

- Where to find Reputable Companies

- No Quick-Fix Businesses

- “Watch-Outs”



Purpose of Debt Settlement Companies

Debt management businesses have been around for over 50 years. They work like this: A counselor goes over one’s finances with one and then helps to devise a spending plan that allows one to pay off the debt yet still be able to live comfortably. A debt management company encourages one to make the monthly payments to one’s creditors, most of which will reduce the debt in some manner to make it easier for the individual to afford. A person can have all of his debt paid off in roughly 5 years while utilizing this service.



Reputable Debt Management Companies

There are many debt management companies out there that really aren’t what they seem to be. To find a reputable debt management company, go to the Association of Independent Consumer Credit Counseling Agencies and/or the National Foundation for Credit Counseling. Most of the debt management businesses that are registered with either of these two non-profit agencies are of the highest quality. Each of them is given a rating; the higher the score, the better the service. Check prospective debt management business’ status to see if they’re affiliated with either of these non-profit agencies.



Avoid “Quick Fix” Businesses

A debt management company that makes all sorts of promises to help get one’s debt under control in a matter of days is full of baloney and should not be hired. All it will do is take one’s money and give nothing in return. Be sure to check with the BBB to find out if a particular company is rated in a positive or negative manner. If it has no BBB rating, reconsider using that one. There are hundreds of more reliable, capable businesses out there; there’s no need to work with an ineffective one.



Debt Management “Watch-Outs”

Because there is so much competition among debt management companies, here are some things to watch out for in order to hire a good one. Beware of a company that advises one to halt paying one’s creditors. This is a very bad idea that can result in big problems. Be wary of a company that gives only vague details about how one’s monthly payment is being used; it’s probably trying to trick a person out of her money. Lastly, if the company won’t give one a signed contract, walk away.



