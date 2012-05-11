Choosing an Accountant With Experience and Expertise Is Vital in the Current Double Dip Recession

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- According to a recent report by the Office for National Statistics, the UK has fallen into a double-dip recession, meaning it has exhibited two consecutive quarters of decline.



Threatened by this deterioration in the economy, it has never been more imperative for business owners throughout Britain to develop an effective financial plan for the future and make sure they are watching every dollar spent.



Offering top-notch accounting, tax and business management advice, Thomas Cox & Co is helping UK businesses overcome the current economic challenges with customized financial solutions. In fact, despite the downturn in the economy the company’s top 15 customers have increased their combined net worth by 77 percent, and are continuing to grow.



Founded in 1997, Thomas Cox & Co is the leading pro-active accountants practice for entrepreneurs in Luton, St Albans, Harpenden, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire.



For business owners in need of accountants St Albans, Thomas Cox & Co offers a wide range of detailed financial services. The company helps entrepreneurs evaluate their current situations, increase and maintain their wealth and plan for the future.



According to Thomas Cox & Co Founder, Peter Cox, “Most business owners are facing challenges in these harsh financial times. We are passionate about your business and finding not only solutions to these challenges, but also helping you progress, grow and, most importantly, keep more of what you earn.”



Impressively, unlike other accountants who charge outrageous hourly fees, Thomas Cox & Co does not charge clients by the hour. Instead, the accountants Hemel Hempstead evaluate a company’s business size, maturity and how well their records are maintained to develop one fixed fee. This fee covers all ad-hoc telephone calls and meetings, as well any previously agreed upon services. This helps reverse the risk and reduce the hassle for clients.



Whether a business owner is choosing an accountant for standard compliance services or is interested in learning the best techniques to reach their financial goals, Thomas Cox & Co can help develop a detailed, bespoke plan to meet their unique needs.



