Choosing an Experienced New York City DUI Lawyer

Attorney Recommendations

When the aforementioned man is arrested for DUI, he must choose from the many New York City DUI lawyers. He has no idea how to decide on one, so it is wise to ask other lawyers. It is likely that there will be lawyers in the police station trying to get their clients out on bail, so he should take a moment to ask them if they can suggest a good DUI defense attorney. Most likely, he’ll hear several names; from there, it’s a matter of gathering more information.



Talk to Other DUI Offenders

This man is unlikely to be the only one under arrest for DUI at any given time, so he should ask others which DUI lawyer from New York City they chose, and why they chose that one. If he hears some of the same names he got from the lawyers, it can help narrow down his search.



DUI Attorney Attributes

The man ought to think of what sort of characteristics he expects from these New York City DUI lawyers. The one he chooses should have an in-depth knowledge of the punishments for DUI, such as a 4 year jail term and an 18 month license revocation for a second DUI offense in a 10 year period. The lawyer should be articulate, and he must be able to maintain eye contact with others. This shows self-confidence, which is an admirable trait in an attorney.



Attorney Referral Services

Finding a DUI lawyer from New York City can be easier by consulting an attorney referral service. These services are advertised online, in the telephone book, and in print, making them easy to locate. What they do is take down basic information about one’s case and where one lives, pass the information on to a DUI attorney in the area, and have him contact the client. This is an effective way to choose the right attorney.



