Choosing Significance - Against All Odds: New Book by Brent Phillips Proves Anyone Can Live a Life of Significance.

Teacher and Pastor, Brent Phillips, has lived a life full of challenge. Kicked out of their home by his father, Brent, his mother and brother began a journey of living by faith on a daily basis believing God for food and shelter and healing. Now, decades later, Phillips' powerful new book is helping thousands overcome their own odds and live a life of enriching significance.



In fact, ‘Choosing Significance – Against All Odds’ is poised to be a life-changing text for all who read it.



Synopsis:



What happens in your life when the odds are stacked against you? When the tough times come, can you still live a life of significance? Can you still make a difference in your world? Bible teacher and pastor, Brent Phillips, taps into the life of Old Testament leader, Nehemiah, to answer such questions in his book, Choosing Significance – Against the Odds. What was it about Nehemiah that caused him to step out of his comfort zone, live a life of significance and change history, in spite of facing overwhelming odds?



Brent points out that any Christian from any walk of life – by using the same principles used by Nehemiah – can live a life of significance in spite of overwhelming odds. “God’s promises are most valuable in hopeless situations. God’s light in us shines the brightest in the darkest of situations.”



As the author explains, he and his family made a conscious decision to stand by their faith.



“As an early-childhood asthma sufferer, I could barely walk, let alone run. My family and I stood by faith on the promise of Isaiah 40:31, that I would ‘run and not be weary’”, says Phillips.



He continues, “I experienced the fulfilment of that promise when in high school, where I broke a school record in track that had stood for over 20 years. I then studied software engineering at Rand Afrikaans University, South Africa, and owned my own development company before moving to the U.S. in 2002, where I was ordained.”



Phillips now imparts his wisdom and experience on others, in the hopes of bettering the lives of all he comes into contact with.



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I read this amazing story which is told in my friend's book. I am blessed to know the author and I can honestly say it comes from an honest and fervent heart seeking to make a difference wherever he endeavors to go. Worth reading and sharing with your friends, you won't be disappointed. Be ready to be challenged and look at your future with different eyes and perspectives, knowing that God can have you at His disposal to be significant wherever you are, for that is all God needs, a willing heart,” says Pedro, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Andre Pontin, was equally as impressed. He said that, “This book grabs your very core. We all want to lead a significant life and feel as though our life counts for something!…A handbook for life…”



With so much success on his hands, Phillips refuses to lose sight of what is really important.



“My book serves as a tool to reconnect people with their faith, share some amazing biblical examples of how to live and, finally, to show people that the odds are always stacked in their favour,” he concludes.



'Choosing Significance – Against All Odds', published by Never Just Exist



About Brent Phillips

Brent continues to use his technology skills as an advisor to many companies and reaches across the globe for gospel through his blog and teaching.. Brent serves as a Bible teacher for the Second Baptist Church in Houston where he makes his home with his wife Daniela, and their two children.