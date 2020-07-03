Choosing the Most Effective Fusion Machine

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2020 -- Which size range would be needed for the pipe and wall thickness? This influences the carriage size and/or combination of carriages that may be required. McElroy fusion machines are available for pipe fusion projects as small as 16mm or even as wide as 2m (1?2 "CTS to 78?? OD).



The range of pipe size, dimensional ratio (DR) and the basic fusion norm to be followed would determine whether a small, medium, or high-strength fusion machine will be used on the job. Usually, a medium or high-strength cylinder is needed when fusing pipe with significantly elevated interfacial pressures.



How much fusing will take place and where will it take place? When the smaller diameter pipe fuses inside the walls of a ditch, the solution could be a manual Pit Bull® butt fusion machine. Such lightweight tools can fit more comfortably into small workspaces. These are lightweight and can be moved from joint to joint mechanically, and they are rugged enough to fuse the entire day.



Deadlines, requirements in data collection, these are a few other factors to consider.



