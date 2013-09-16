Choosing the Most Elegant and Trendy Amber Jewellery for Every Special Occasion Online Is Now Easy

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Amber jewellery and accessories are enjoying increasing popularity in the UK and worldwide. The customer has a wide choice to choose from dazzling green amber earrings to multi-colour amber necklaces, pedants, amber rings and amber bracelets.



But like any other type of precious jewellery Amber jewellery must be bought from online providers who assure to offer quality products at competitive prices. In order to maintain a constant high quality service reputed sellers order on-trend and good value merchandise that results in high standards of design and quality.



Baltic Amber Jewellery can be bought at premier amber jewellery sellers who offer latest designs of amber jewellery that are suitable for all occasions and can be worn with any kind of costume. Keeping their customers' needs in mind pieces are created to offer a wide variety at suitable prices. Lately Amber cufflinks for men have also become a stylish and classy fashion statement reiterating the fact that Amber Jewellery is suitable for all ages and tastes. The unique designs by credible sellers allow each individual to pick pieces that truly reveal and compliment their individual persona.



The Amber Earrings are available in a huge variety of shapes and sizes. They have a fine selection of bespoke amber stones and modern designs combined with sterling silver in classic designs like teardrop and daisy patterns and many unique and modern geometric designs like square and oval. Each piece is unique and is made of genuine amber stone capturing its vivid colours are ethereal translucence.



About Baltic Amber Jewellery

Baltic Amber Jewellery is an online store offering all kinds of authentic and classy Amber jewellery to its customers. They create pieces of jewellery ranging from pendants, rings, earrings and necklaces that are each a blend of unparalleled beauty and authenticity. Their affordable range has a wide variety of colours and designs that they offer in Baltic amber. Their web site is user friendly and provides detailed product description for every item.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Igor Choromanski

contact@balticamberjewellery.co.uk

63 Henfield Close N19 3UL

+447952810369

Website: http://www.balticamberjewellery.co.uk/Default.asp