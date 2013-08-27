Choosing the Right Breed - Beagles, Speedy Publishing's New Pets Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- From Janet Long comes a great book published under the imprint Pets Unchained.



When choosing a dog it is vital to chose a breed which is compatible with your lifestyle. Getting this aspect right can mean the difference between having a long term, loving relationship with your loyal dog or another un-wanted pet in the shelter. You owe it to your chosen friend, if not yourself, to choose your breed on knowledge rather than the 'cute factor' Be prepared to care... This book will help Fiz



About For Dogs Sake®

For Dogs Sake® are a small not for profit organisation that commission breed experts and enthusiast to write about their favourite breed. We then publish the work and donate to breed specific or generic dog shelter charities. If you would like to nominate or indeed you run a breed specific charitable organisation for the well being or betterment of dogs, please write to us including a Charity No: website address & your mission statement for us to consider your charity/organisation for our donation fund at donations@fordogssake.org



Pick up a copy of Choosing the Right Breed - Beagles at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



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Choosing the Right Breed - Beagles * by Janet Long

Publication Date: July 30, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628842494

Print ISBN: 9781628842494

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