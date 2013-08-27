Choosing the Right Breed - Havanese, Speedy Publishing's New Pets Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- From Jenny Milbrook comes a great book published under the imprint Pets Unchained.



When choosing a dog it is vital to chose a breed which is compatible with your lifestyle. Getting this aspect right can mean the difference between having a long term, loving relationship with your loyal dog or another un-wanted pet in the shelter. You owe it to your chosen friend, if not yourself, to choose your breed on knowledge rather than the 'cute factor' Be prepared to care... This book will help Jenny



About For Dogs Sake®

For Dogs Sake® are a small not for profit organisation that commission breed experts and enthusiast to write about their favourite breed. We then publish the work and donate to breed specific or generic dog shelter charities. If you would like to nominate or indeed you run a breed specific charitable organisation for the well being or betterment of dogs, please write to us including a Charity No: website address & your mission statement for us to consider your charity/organisation for our donation fund at donations@fordogssake.org



Pick up a copy of Choosing the Right Breed - Havanese at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



Choosing the Right Breed - Havanese at Apple iBookstore.Com https://itunes.apple.com/us/book/choosing-right-breed-havanese/id688002102?mt=11&uo=4



Choosing the Right Breed - Havanese at Barnes and Noble.Com http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/?ean=9781628842562



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Choosing the Right Breed - Havanese * by Jenny Milbrook

Publication Date: September 1, 2012

Digital ISBN: 9781628842562

Print ISBN: 9781628842562

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