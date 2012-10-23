Choosing the Right Dentist for Your Oral Hygiene and Dental Care

Largo, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- As an ADA member, a dentist is part of a professional association whose mission is a commitment to the public's oral health, ethics, science and professional advancement; leading a unified profession through initiatives in advocacy, education, research and the development of standards. Each ADA member dentist agrees to adhere to high ethical standards of conduct. These standards are embodied in the ADA Principles of Ethics and Code of Professional Conduct.



The ADA helps members keep current with the latest information affecting dentistry to provide the best-possible patient dental care. Seven out of ten dentists are members of the ADA. Representing the overwhelming majority of dentists, the ADA can be an effective advocate for patients and the profession. This includes the ability to deal with the insurance industry and the government on issues that affect patients.



What should I look for when choosing a dentist?



You may wish to consider several dentists before making your decision. During your first visit, you should be able to determine if this is the right dentist for you. Consider the following:



- Is the appointment schedule convenient for you?

- Is the office easy to get to from your home or job?

- Does the office appear to be clean, neat and orderly?

- Was your medical and dental history recorded and placed in a permanent file?

- Does the dentist explain techniques that will help you prevent dental health problems? Is dental health instruction provided?

- Are special arrangements made for handling emergencies outside of office hours? (Most dentists make arrangements with a colleague or emergency referral service if they are unable to tend to emergencies.)

- Is information provided about fees and payment plans before treatment is scheduled?

- Is your dentist a member of the ADA? All ADA member dentists voluntarily agree to abide by the high ethical standards reflected in the ADA Principles of Ethics and Code of Professional Conduct as a condition of their membership.



You and your dentist are partners in maintaining your oral health. Take time to ask questions and take notes if that will help you remember your dentist's advice.



What is the difference between a DDS and a DMD?



The DDS (Doctor of Dental Surgery) and DMD (Doctor of Dental Medicine) are the same degrees. The difference is a matter of semantics. The majority of dental schools award the DDS degree; however, some award a DMD degree. The education and degrees are the same.



If you don't understand any part of what your dentist recommends, don't be afraid to ask for more information. Your dentist should be able to prioritize a treatment schedule to help you distinguish problems needing immediate attention from those that are less urgent. Often, treatment can be phased in over time. Be sure you understand the consequences of delaying treatment.



Among the dentist's recommendations, which treatments are absolutely necessary? Which are elective? Which are cosmetic? Which procedures are urgently needed, and which ones are less urgent?



Your dentist should be able to prioritize a treatment schedule to help you distinguish problems needing immediate attention from those that are less urgent. Often, treatment can be phased in over time. Be sure you understand the consequences of delaying treatment.



How much will this cost, and when and how are you expected to pay?



Does the dentist participate in your health plan? What method of payment does he or she expect? And when is payment due? Make sure you understand the fees, method and schedule of payment before you agree to any treatment.



For further questions and answers regarding choosing a dentist, contact http://www.dentistkeylargo.com/ (305) 453-9105.