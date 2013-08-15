Choosing the Right Lawyer as You Get Older

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Here at Canter Levin & Berg Solicitors, we pride ourselves on the quality of legal advice we give to older people who might need help from a specialist lawyer for any number of reasons. We take the time to explain, in terms our clients understand, the often very complex legal processes that are involved when making arrangements for later life.



The lawyers in our Private Client department are experts when it comes to dealing with common issues such as making a will, or planning for the costs of residential care. They can also offer advice for people who might be concerned about having to sell their home to afford care, or who might want to draw up a Lasting Power of Attorney so that their wishes are taken into account when health and welfare decisions might need to be made on their behalf in later life.



Dawn Joughin, Head of the Private Client Department here at Canter Levin & Berg added her own thoughts about the importance of choosing an appropriately-qualified and experienced lawyer when dealing with arrangements for care and welfare in later life:



“I regularly encounter clients who come to me with problems which have arisen as a result of poor advice they have received from unqualified advisors or non specialist lawyers. Our Private Client lawyers are all members of Solicitors for the Elderly and we pride ourselves on providing quality fixed fee legal services.”



You can view new guide to using a lawyer as you get older by visiting the Legal Ombudsman's website. For more information on the fixed-fee legal services provided by our Private Client lawyers, call Canter Levin & Berg on 0151 239 1064 today.