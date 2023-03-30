London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2023 -- Leadership talent can be make or break for any business - with the wrong people at the helm this can become an area of great weakness. Conversely, when leaders feel like an intuitive fit and have the right soft and hard skills for the company, this can create a wealth of opportunities for everything, from generating more business to retaining the very best people - and attracting top talent. Given the pressures that many enterprises experience today there is little room for error when it comes to securing the right leadership talent, which is why Executive Search can be such a worthwhile investment.



There are lots of ways to find, and retain, the best talent. Recent research shows that the most effective channel for this is likely to be dependent on the role that needs filling. For example, in-house recruitment functions can be effective when focused on hiring for positions in middle management and jobs boards are often ideal when it comes to seeking out the right people for entry-level positions. However, Executive Search is in a category all of its own - this is focused on the roles that arguably have the most impact on the business as a whole and require the most careful attention.



The right Executive Search partner will create a strategic approach to hiring that is unique to client requirements, leveraging networks, experience, research capabilities and industry knowledge to find the right people. An effective retained Executive Search partner can create a seamless process that not only ensures negotiations are productive, and confidentiality is maintained, but that the candidates that are put forward are the best possible fit. This does, of course, mean choosing the right Executive Search partner. One of the key considerations when it comes to choosing your next Executive Search partner is access to passive candidates. This is often where it's simple to determine the quality of an Executive Search partner, as high performing executives are not always necessarily looking to take on a new role. The fresh thinking and extensive networks of a specialist Executive Search partner can open up access to another level of talent.



In a sea of Executive Search firms, the experienced team at Leathwaite really does stand out from the crowd. This starts with the purpose that drives the business - To Create Meaningful Change Through Exceptional People' - and the fact that the core business has remained the same as the firm has developed over 20 years: Executive Search and interim management. This great depth of expertise and experience is backed by the team being domain specialists with a client base that is defined by long relationships, some of which go back decades. Leathwaite is an Executive Search partner with a genuinely international reach - active in 26 countries with 600 global placements in the past three years - and a data-centric approach that is funneled into creating exceptional, high performing products, as well as the Leathwaite Clarity Assessment Model, the team's proprietary assessment framework.



Executive Search is about supporting organisations in finding future leaders and facilitating long term growth. Leathwaite is an award-winning Executive Search and retained search specialist with a very well established reputation. The team has built an Executive Search process that is designed to ensure a quality outcome for both the client and the candidate. This is made up of a detailed briefing, as well as extensive research into both the market and candidate identification. The firm's Clarity Assessment Model is designed to test key areas, including competency, compatibility and culture - and this is followed up by extensive, in-depth interviews and feedback. The entire process has been refined over the 20 years that the team at Leathwaite has been finding permanent, and interim, C-suite level leadership solutions. Every client that chooses Leathwaite as an Executive Search partner has access to an experienced and dedicated team with deep expertise in their functional practice area. Alongside this expertise, Leathwaite is an Executive Search firm with extensive practical resources, including six global office locations. All of this together provides a firm foundation for providing access to a deep and diverse senior talent pool that traditional search approaches may simply not have been able to achieve.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite was founded in 1999 to support clients on a global basis and remains the world's leading executive search firm for corporate functions. Key to this has been the focus on agility and being able to adapt and be responsive to changing conditions.



Leathwaite has 20+ years experience in partnering with leaders to support effective finance recruitment of the best, and most diverse, talent. The team has expertise across a broad spectrum of finance recruitment that includes corporate and transaction banking, as well as insurance and insuretech, asset and wealth management and roles in FinTech and payments.



Private equity is another key area of finance recruitment growth, which Leathwaite have been able to provide award-winning support in an ultra-competitive market so that businesses have access to the best possible leadership and all the value that can create going forward.



Finance recruitment is a priority for any organisation today, because of the huge impact that leadership can make. Successful finance recruitment requires an extensive network of global connections, something that the firm has been able to cultivate since it was first established in 1999 and today Leathwaite has multiple locations across North America, Asia and EMEA.



