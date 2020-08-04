Chorus Communications Breaks Down the Global Market for Cloud Components & Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2020 -- As a leading expert on all things related to cloud services and colocation hosting, businesses from Philadelphia to New York, and beyond, can count on Chorus Communications for all IT consulting needs. Additionally, Chorus Communications provides updates on the latest developments and trends of the industry — on a local, national, and global scale. Their latest blog post explores a report published by Research and Markets in late 2019, which analyzes the global market for cloud components and services.



One of the key takeaways of Research and Market's comprehensive analysis of the global cloud components and services industry was the fact that storing data on the cloud is finally gaining acceptance among healthcare companies. While healthcare IT systems have established a reputation for being extremely expensive over the years, the potential savings offered by recent developments in cloud components and services now outweigh any potential security concerns by far. That's why cloud adoption among healthcare organizations increased considerably in the year 2018.



Another noteworthy point from Research and Market's report was the projection that cloud components and services are primed to make significant breakthroughs in terms of performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness over the next five years or so. It's clear that the market for cloud components and services is very strong, and it's unsurprisingly at the forefront of global communications innovations.



To learn more about the complex nuances of the market for cloud components and services, or to consult with an expert about obtaining colocated hosting near Philadelphia, contact Chorus Communications today at https://www.choruscommunications.com/contact/ for additional information.



