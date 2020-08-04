Chorus Communications Explains How Mobile Device Management Services Can Help Companies Work from Home

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2020 -- The recent extension of COVID-19 social distancing protocols means that many companies will have employees working from home for the foreseeable future. This can be a difficult situation for companies that aren't used to managing remote work. Maintaining organization, security, and productivity is absolutely essential in a time like this, and a good Mobile Device Management (MDM) service can help managers do all of it. Chorus Communications offers reliable business telecom services that can save companies time and money even during the difficult transition to work-from-home.



Keeping employees connected is integral to productivity. If people can't communicate well, it becomes harder to get things done. On top of that, getting all of the company's employees connected from home can be a monumental task by itself. MDM software makes it quicker and easier for even the most tech-averse employees to connect to the corporate network, so less time is wasted on getting people set up.



Proper mobile device management also lets managers oversee all of their employees' tasks and to-dos in a central location. Keeping track of everyone's responsibilities can be challenging for large companies with a lot of employees, especially when they have to transition to a work-from-home environment so quickly. A good MDM lets managers reliably access all relevant data on company devices 24/7. Being able to quickly look up a task or piece of information can make managing tasks much easier when in-person communication is not an option.



Mobile device management is also very useful for keeping sensitive information secure while employees have their devices at home. Managers can customize their security preferences to keep certain data private while normal communication continues to flow.



