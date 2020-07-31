Chorus Communications Helps Companies Ensure PCI Compliance During Pandemic

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2020 -- Chorus Communications, a technology consulting firm serving the Greater Philadelphia area, advises on the importance of PCI compliance for companies that have recently switched to an eCommerce platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Any business that is selling products online needs to ensure PCI compliance to keep their customers' data safe. Chorus Communications is ready to assist companies with this endeavor.



Credit card companies require compliance with a set of standards in order to keep information processed during credit card transactions secure. The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS) consist of six major objectives that define best practices in terms of protecting customer data. These six objectives are:



- Building and maintaining a secure system and network

- Protecting cardholder information

- Maintaining a program to manage vulnerabilities

- Implementing strong measures for access control

- Regularly testing and monitoring networks

- Maintaining an information security policy



The PCI compliance consultants at Chorus Communications are familiar with the latest version of these standards, and they are ready to help businesses implement customized solutions that work for them to address any potential vulnerabilities.



Many companies that did not have an online presence prior to the pandemic have been forced to pivot to selling their products online in order to stay afloat. However, navigating these regulations alone can prove challenging, which is why Chorus Communications is ready to assist companies with finding the right cloud storage solutions and encryption services to meet requirements.



For more information about how Chorus Communications can help companies adhere to PCI DSS, or to learn more about other ways the company can assist with data solutions



