Chris Allen and Executive Directors Host Scarborough-Guildwood Annual General Meeting

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- To say Chris Allen is busy is quite an understatement. Between his active real estate practice, his multiple philanthropies and his civic organizations, he still finds time to work closely with the Scarborough-Guildwood Conservative Riding Association.



“I am the hopeful president-elect for the Scarborough-Guildwood Riding Association next term, but I am currently serving as the Vice President,” said Allen.



The Annual General Meeting, AGM, of the Scarborough-Guildwood Riding Association is set to begin tonight, Allen and his executive directors are hosting Minister Julian Fantio.



“Minister Fantio is the Minister of International Cooperation and MP for Vaughan,” said Allen, “it is a real honor to share this opportunity with him. From his 40 year career in law enforcement, then serving as Minister of State for Seniors and Associate Minister of National Defense, Fantino is very experienced and has a lot to offer and share with us.”



In addition to Minister Fantio, Candidate of Record Chuck Konkel will be joining Allen and Fantio for the AGM.



“Having Mr. Konkel there with us will certainly bring an air of enthusiastic professionalism and help recharge the Scarborough-Guildwood Riding Association as we move forward for the coming year and the inevitable election seasons to come. It is a very exciting time for the party and for the riding association,” said Allen.



Covering a portion of east Toronto, the Scarborough-Guildwood Riding Association is the federal conservative arm of the Canadian political system comprising of local volunteers actively working within the community and on behalf of the residents to ensure that our riding of Scarborough-Guildwood is appropriately represented in Ottawa.



