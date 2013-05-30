Chris Allen Is Appointed the Next President of Scarborough-Guildwood Conservative Riding Association

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Chris Allen is a man of many talents. A Realtor, philanthropist and military veteran, he has clearly done quite a bit in his brief life.



Recently, he was elected as the next president of the Scarborough-Guildwood Conservative Riding Association, the conservative arm of the Canadian federal government representing the Scarborough- Guildwood riding of Toronto.



“For me, this was quite an honour. I intend to do my best to live up to the expectations of those who elected me for this prestigious position. The outgoing president William Archibald has done commendable work over the past three years for the riding and the community of Scarborough-Guildwood, he’s left some very big shoes to fill” said Allen.



The association of volunteers works to further the conservative arm of the Canadian federal government, led by Prime Minister Stephen Harper.



“Our riding association stands for many of the same principles that I stand for personally and within my business and philanthropic practices. It is my plan and goal to continue moving our platform forward and work more closely with Canada’s government in Ottawa for our community,” said Allen.



Allen balances all of his extra activities with the full time position as a Realtor, serving greater Toronto and the surrounding areas. He is an associate with Slavens and Associates Real Estate.



Chris Allen, Toronto's Real Estate Authority can be reached at his office, via email or his website http://www.AllenEstates.ca



Contact:

Chris Allen

Slavens & Associates RE inc.

Phone 416.483.4337

chris@allenestates.ca