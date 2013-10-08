Chris Allen Launches New Book with Celebrity Sizzle

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Chris Allen, releases his long anticipated publication The Book on Toronto Real Estate to celebrity fanfare. Debuting on September 13-15 at the World Connects 2 Conference. This business and entrepreneurship conference as hosted by Allen’s writing coach and New York Times best-selling author Raymond Aaron was designed to help anyone create a blueprint to achieve their business goals.



“I was really excited to launch my book as a part of this conference. There were plenty of events and talks from some very successful people attending, everyone that was there walked away at the end of the conference with great educational value and actionable points for their businesses” said Chris Allen of Slavens & Associates Real Estate.



Allen's book is a look at the Toronto real estate market with a focus on first time home owners and novice real estate investors. In attendance at Allen’s book launch were NHL hall of famer and captain of the Maple Leafs Darryl Sittler, CFL legend Mike “Pinball” Clemons of the Argos and the President of High Point University Dr. Nido Qubein.



“My book launch and World Connects 2 was more than a way to learn and earn more, it was also a way to give back. A portion of each of the sales went to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities and together we raised $5,000. Ronald McDonald House Charities works to help families who have children in hospitals. They provide a warm bed, home cooked food and fellow people who are going through similar issues,” said Allen.



“Each of the Ronald McDonald Houses operates 100 percent on donations. No family is ever turned away because of an inability to pay. Many of those who stay at the homes do not pay anything,” Allen continued.



About Chris Allen

Allen was on hand at the event signing books for his excited audience. Allen, Toronto’s Real Estate Authority works with new buyers and investors in the Toronto area at Slavens & Associates Real Estate inc., Brokerage in the neighborhood of Forest Hill.



Anyone who wishes more information on the conference should visit the website at: www.worldconnects2.com.



For additional information on Chris Allen his new publication The Book on Toronto Real Estate can visit www.AllenEstates.ca or www.TheBookOnTorontoRealEstate.com