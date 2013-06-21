Chris Allen Meets with Secretary of State for Small Business to Discuss Entrepreneurs and Real Estate

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Chris Allen is a man about Toronto, and he is constantly trying to better himself through his outreach programs, philanthropies and surrounding himself with business personalities and successful fellow Canadians.



Recently, Allen had the opportunity to meet with and speak to the Honorable Maxime Bernier, a member of Parliament and Secretary of State for Small Business and tourism.



“It was a great opportunity to meet with Hon. Bernier. We had the chance to discuss real issues within Toronto and Canada at large. I was honored for the opportunity. He is very aware of the unique challenges faced by Canadian entrepreneurs,” said Allen.



Primarily talking about real estate business and entrepreneurs, Allen and Bernier were on the same page about helping Canadians start businesses, expand current ones and employ more people for the same.



The Hon. Bernier has a bachelor’s in commerce and was a vice-president of Standard Life of Canada insurance, a manager of corporate and international relations at the Commission des valeurs mobilières du Québec. He is also a lawyer.



“Hon. Bernier and I are both very interested in philanthropy and charitable organizations. Additionally, his views aligned quite well with my own, so we had much to discuss. Small business is a considerable driving force of the Canadian economy contributing approximately 30 percent to Canada’s GDP and employing 48 percent of the total labor force within the private sector,” said Allen.



By reaching out to as many successful and professional Canadians as possible, Allen uses their secrets and skills to help his own personal goals of success and drive others to do the same.



“Success leaves clues and we all need the opportunity for success, but if there is a way to achieve success with as few mistakes and errors as possible, I want to know it and then share it with my various Canadian philanthropies,” said Allen.



It just so happened that meeting with Hon. Bernier was another way for Allen to achieve his goals.



