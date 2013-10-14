Chris Allen Named One of the Top 5 Veteran Entrepreneurs to Watch

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- 14 Oct, 2013 Chris Allen takes great pride in his military service. As a veteran, he has continually tried to give back to Toronto through his various civic and professional duties.



Last month, he added yet another accolade to his steadily growing list. He was named one of the top five veteran businessmen to watch by the Treble Victor Group. The event was hosted on the 68th floor of First Canadian Place, with CTV’s Kevin Newman as the Master of Ceremonies. The evening featured several special quests including Minister of Veterans Affairs Julian Fantino, Mayor of Pickering Dave Ryan, Former MP Dan McTeague, and Vice-Chairman BMO Capital Markets Brian Toban.



Allen and four other men were honoured at the Veterans on Bay Street event, hosted by the Treble Victor Group.



The Treble Victor Group is an organization established by veterans for veterans. The group’s objective is to help its members successfully transition from military to civilian life by providing mutual support, friendship and connections to help members secure rewarding and successful executive careers in their post military lives.



“The Treble Victor Group also showcases veterans in the community as business leaders. It is because of my military service to my country that I am as successful as I am today, it really grounds you for future success.” said Allen.



Membership in the Treble Victor Group is highly selective. Being named as a top participant in a city as competitive as Toronto even more so.



“To be in the top five is quite an honour and it was a huge surprise. I do what I do in my business because I love it, not because I am out for any accolades,” said Allen.



Allen, Toronto’s Real Estate Authority and realtor with Slavens & Associates Real Estate in Toronto’s prestigious neighborhood of Forest Hill is not planning on slowing down or stopping anytime soon. He recently published The Book on Toronto Real Estate in addition to his other work. Next, he is working on a premium concierge service for his real estate clients.



“You will have to check back on the concierge service. I can promise you it will be huge,” said Allen.



More information about Chris Allen and his work is available on his website. Visit www.AllenEstates.ca to learn more.



For more information on the Treble Victor Group visit http://www.TrebleVictor.org



Contact: Chris Allen

Slavens & Associates RE inc.

435 Eglinton Ave W

Toronto On, M5N 1A4

Phone 416.483.4337

chris@allenestates.ca