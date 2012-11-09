Chris Allen Participates in National Defense Policy Committee with Parliamentary Secretary for Defense Chris Alexander

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Chris Allen, Toronto-based Realtor and Vice President of the Scarborough-Guildwood Electoral District Riding Association was recently invited by federal ministers to participate in discussions on National Defense policy. Allen not only discussed the importance enhancing veteran’s services and Arctic sovereignty, but also the importance in finding efficiencies in defense spending.



“As a former soldier myself I’ve always been on the receiving end of national defense policy” says Allen. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to now be in a position where I have direct input from top down on drafting new policy that will affect our troops directly.”



The National Policy and Constitution Committee will be hosting conferences across Canada between November 3rd and January 19th.



Several federal MPs and Cabinet Ministers were on hand as committee chairs including Jason Kenney Minister of Citizenship & Immigration, Chris Alexander Parliamentary Secretary for Defense, Paul Calandra M.P. Oak Ridges-Markham and Corneliu Chisu M.P. Pickering-Scarborough East.



Chris Allen, Toronto’s Real Estate Authority, is a Toronto-based realtor who specializes in the sale of commercial & residential properties. Prior to his move back to Toronto, Allen was awarded the General Campaign Star after an accomplished military career. Allen also had success as a real estate investor in western Canada.



