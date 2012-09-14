Chris Allen to Publish New Book With the Help of Raymond Aaron

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Chris Allen, residential & commercial realtor, today announced that he has enlisted help from Raymond Aaron, top success coach and NY Times best-selling author, to publish his new book. ‘The Book on Toronto Real Estate’ will be geared towards helping people get started in commercial and residential investing.



“Raymond is one of the world’s top success and real estate investment coaches. Future readers of my book will certainly benefit from our wealth of knowledge,” said Allen.



Raymond Aaron has written numerous books, most notably ‘Double Your Income Doing What You Love’ and ‘Chicken Soup for the Canadian Soul’. Aaron is also an accomplished real estate investor, wealth coach and professional speaker. His ‘Monthly Mentor’ and ‘Wealth Creator Source’ programs are designed to help people achieve personal & financial goals.



Chris Allen, the authority keeping your cash-flow goals on target, is a Toronto-based realtor who specializes in the sale of commercial & residential properties. Prior to his move back to Toronto, Allen was awarded the General Campaign Star after an accomplished military career. Allen also had success as a real estate investor in western Canada.



For more information about this new partnership between Raymond Aaron and Chris Allen, visit http://www.AllenEstates.ca