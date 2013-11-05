Chris Allen Wins Award for the Book on Toronto Real Estate

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- 31 Oct, 2013 Chris Allen has once again taken an award. This time it is for his book on Toronto Real Estate.



The World Connects 2 Conference was recently held in Toronto, Canada, and Chris was in attendance as well as taking an award.



The conference focus was on achieving business goals, building your business and turning profits into scalable business growth.



“I was very shocked to learn that I was selected for an award. Being nominated for it was honour enough, but this made it special,” said Allen.



The award, “Real Estate Guru,” was presented by Raymond Aaron, a New York Times best-selling author prominently featured on the New York Times list and author of his most recent title “Branding Small Business for Dummies”.



Allen’s book is a focus on Toronto Real Estate. The goal of the book is helping first time buyers navigate the process of attaining their first home and novice investors in develop a strategy and business plan for buying and investing in Toronto-area properties.



“I am honest and forthright with you in my book. There is no secret shortcut or easy way to investing in real estate, but my tips and techniques work if you are willing to do what is required to be successful,” said Allen.



More information about Chris Allen and his work is available on his website. Visit www.AllenEstates.ca to learn more. His book is available on Amazon and www.TheBookOnTorontoRealEstate.com



About Chris

Chris Allen is a Toronto based real estate entrepreneur who is on the move. He is the published author of The Book on Toronto Real Estate and has taken the Real Estate community by storm. His focus on commercial and investment real estate with Slavens & Associates Real Estate Inc. has earned him notice from the Toronto Real Estate Board: Young Professional Network and a segment with CTV’s Kevin Newman, on business leadership as well as CBC regarding philanthropy work.



Contact: Chris Allen

Slavens & Associates RE inc.

435 Eglinton Ave W

Toronto On, M5N 1A4

Phone 416.483.4337

chris@allenestates.ca