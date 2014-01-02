Chris and Briana Spence Release New Book "Dear B, How to Survive and Thrive in High School"

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Chris and Briana Spence are pleased to announce the release of their book Dear B, How to Survive and Thrive in High School.



The transition from your local elementary school, to a large, potentially alienating secondary school can be a difficult adjustment. It can be very scary, but all freshmen are in the same place--they all want to fit in and make friends.



High School is the start of an incredible journey that will ultimately be the origin of great memories. As scary as the start of the school year may seem to you right now, I have confidence that impression will blow over and you will question what all the bother was about.



Dear B, How to Survive and Thrive in High School is written by educator Chris Spence and his soon to be high school teen Briana and provides advice and a game plan for high school success.



Students prepare for and deal with the high school experience in many different ways. It truly is a unique experience, and I believe it is important for parents to play a large role in preparing their teen(s) for high school.



The book can be purchased at cmsproductions.ca



About Chris Spence

Chris Spence is an educator with a strong record of community service. He is recognized for his pursuit of excellence, equity and social responsibility, as well as for leadership in developing policies, programs and procedures, which encourage the active involvement of all relevant stakeholders in the educational process.

Chris is also the author of several books, which include the recent releases "Dear B: How to Survive and Thrive in High School Tips for Parents and Teens", which he co-wrote with his daughter Briana and "Touchdown In the Classroom", which he co-wrote with his son Jacob.



Media Contact:



Chris and Briana Spence

647.621.4343