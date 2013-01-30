Chris and Louisa: Compelling Novel by U.S. Couple Chronicles Changing Moral Values in Mormonism.

Ogden, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Fusing fact and fiction, one U.S. couple have published what critics hail as the most comprehensive book ever written on the Mormon Church and its evolving values.



With first-hand experience in their subject matter, Ralph P. Vander Heide Ph.D. and Judith H. Vander Heide’s ‘Chris and Louisa’ is resonating with readers across the country and around the world.



Synopsis:



The novel spans the years from early Mormonism in nineteenth-century Nauvoo, Illinois, to the 1960s, chronicling changes in moral values. Louisa, a fictional “plural wife” of Joseph Smith, matures through the hardships of the founding years and treks to Utah.



Chris, Louisa’s great-granddaughter, caught up in the turmoil of the 1960s, researches her ancestry in New York. She rejects Mormonism, enters a polygamous marriage, and contends with opposition and murder.



The novel explores the hostility against Mormons, and their conflicted mixture of piety and lust. In its chronological and geographical sweep, the plot moves from coast to coast.



As the author explains, he is extremely proud of his work.



“It is in my honest opinion the best novel to date on this topic, a comprehensive look at Mormonism and polygamy and how the church has evolved over the years to become wealthy, powerful, and influential,” says Mr. Vander Heide.



Continuing, “The research is thorough and extensive, spanning over thirty years. Equally significant is the fact that it does not bore the reader. The style and precise use of language produces enjoyment while learning.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“A beautifully written, fascinating fictional story--but historically accurate--of two related women dealing with their Mormon faith, but separated by century in time. The first in the early days of Mormonism, and the second in contemporary times,” says Bruce, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader, Chris, was equally as impressed, saying “I just finished this enjoyable book by the VanderHeides. I spent about 40 years in Utah and although a non-Mormon I read fairly extensively about Mormon history. I can safely say these authors have presented more information on this subject (in the guise of an enjoyable novel) than I've seen in a single book before. Congratulations to them on this accomplishment.”



About The Vander Heides

The Vander Heides have extensive firsthand experience with their subject matter.



Ralph, a former Mormon, holds a Ph.D, in Germanic and Hispanic studies and has taught in colleges and high schools. He studied writing under Brewster Ghiselin at the University of Utah.



Judy earned both B.A. and M.A. degrees. She studied writing with Wallace Stegner at Stanford University. Judy has worked as a history and English teacher in high schools and as a guidance counselor. The couple has lived in the regions covered in the novel and are now both retired.