Chris Angel Realtors Offering Free Relocation Package

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Chris Angel Realtors, a firm specializing in Charlotte North Carolina Real Estate, is offering a free relocation package to potential clients that intend to migrate to the Charlotte North Carolina area.



The relocation package will utilize the company’s extensive knowledge and expertise of the area, as it will provide newcomers with a range of useful information on local homes for sale, new builder homes, and condos. It will also offer details about public and private schools, daycare facilities, and even recreational options.



Applying for the relocation package is cost-free and relatively effortless, as it can be done on the group’s website at CharlotteNorthCarolina.org. Interested users must only fill out a brief form with their contact information and when they plan to move (or whether they’re simply browsing) and then submit it digitally with the press of a button.



This unique service is intended to promote the city’s reputable standard of living while extending assistance to those new to the area. It will also subsequently help expand the firm’s clientele base and networking opportunities, as the relocation package offers a uniquely convenient and innovative service.



About Chris Angel Realtors

Chris Angel Realtors operates out of Charlotte, North Carolina and is the city’s leading real estate firm, servicing all of the counties surrounding and including Mecklenburg County area. It particularly specializes in a dozen different neighborhoods, providing Barclays Down, Dilworth, and Costwold Homes for Sale. Clients can utilize an advanced search option on the homepage of the firm’s website, or browse through its comprehensive listings, which include detailed profiles on each community and its available homes.