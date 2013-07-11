Chris Christie, Governor of New Jersey, Slims Down After Having Lap Band Surgery

Montreal, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Chris Christie, Governor of New Jersey, appears to have lost a significant amount of weight after undergoing lap band surgery earlier this year. According to an article in USA Today, Governor Christie was inspired to have the weight loss surgery after becoming frustrated that many of his clothes no longer fit.



Governor Christie, a Republican who will run for a second term this November, recently said that he underwent gastric banding surgery in February, 2013. As the article pointed out, although he could be self-deprecating about his weight, Governor Christie did not always like the amount of attention that his size drew from the media.



As most people who want to lose weight know quite well, there are countless fad diets out there purporting to hold the one true answer to weight loss. Like Governor Christie, many have also undergone lap band or gastric bypass surgery in order to lose weight.



While some of these restrictive diets may help people lose a few pounds here and there by completely removing their consumption of certain food groups, allowing them only a few hundred calories per day, or pumping the body full of supplements, in many cases, the results are not permanent. Even surgical weight loss procedures are not fool-proof; despite undergoing surgery—which can be very costly and often involve a lot of recovery time—some people end up regaining any weight they have lost.



In an effort to help teach people how to lose weight safely and without the need of strict diets and exercise programs or invasive surgeries, DailyHealthPost.com has just announced the launch of a free 20-page report titled “How to Eat Healthy, Lose Weight and Feel Awesome!” that provides information on a tried and tested eating plan that is based on sound nutritional information.



What people will find within the new guide is a different approach. It isn’t a fad or crash diet; within the guide, readers will find the path to a total lifestyle change for weight loss and healthy eating that they can incorporate into their life for years to come.



People who are interested in receiving the free report simply need to provide their email address in order to download the report instantly. By doing so, they will join DailyHealthPost.com’s thousands of subscribers who have already downloaded and benefited from the information. In addition, people who sign up for the report will also receive exclusive health updates.



About DailyHealthPost.com

DailyHealthPost.com delivers relevant information in clear, jargon-free language that puts health into context in peoples’ lives. The website is dedicated to delivering accurate, trusted, up-to-date health information for consumers. The site focuses on problem-solving content to help people make decisions during complicated, stressful times. For more information, please visit http://dailyhealthpost.com/newsletter/



