Chris Collins Chosen to Re-Roof Several North and South Carolina Valvoline Stations

The bidding for the re-roofing of Valvoline stations in South and North Carolina has just been concluded and Chris Collins, owner of First Choice Homes, GA was chosen as the contractor. While this is undoubtedly a large undertaking, he is very excited about the project. According to Collins, "The majority of our business in Atlanta, Georgia has focused mainly on residential, but we are very thrilled with the Valvoline opportunity."



Although the Chris Collins Valvoline project is a commercial one, it actually serves as a reflection of the type of storm damage works that the company has undertaken. However, it is not just the reputation of First Choice Homes that led to the success of the Valvoline project, as Collins also credits Chip and Chard Knight for the success of both North and South Carolina projects. Chip and Chad Knight are First Choice Homes franchise holders and have worked closely with Collins not just in the Valvoline project but other ones.



Besides the North and South Carolina projects, Collins has also created a new website, http://chriscollinscustomhomes.com/. This website itself provides personal information about Collins himself, news about him in the media, and his involvement in the community. In addition, his website includes links to his businesses, LinkedIn and Facebook pages. For those who are not familiar with his work, the site has information about his company, the type of services they provide as well as images of his highly trained crew and personnel at work.



Collins is well known for First Choice Roofing Systems, his roofing service, but as his new website shows, he has ventured into other areas too. While he has been in the homebuilding business for almost 15 years, his company is also involved in fire and flood projects and thousands of storm projects. He initially set up the restoration business to earn additional income, but the business has exceeded even his greatest expectations.



Collins’ success, as noted in his new website, has led to the opening of new offices in Tennessee, Kentucky and North Carolina. As Collins himself admits, the major reason for his success was his involvement in various development and building projects from 2000 to 2005. During this period he worked with several of the finest builders in Atlanta, and this helped him immensely.



With the Valvoline project in hand, along with his new website, Chris Collins of Atlanta is confident that First Choice Homes will continue to be at the forefront when it comes to providing top of the line and first rate construction services.



About First Choice Homes

First Choice Homes is a company that specializes in a variety of construction services such as custom and concept homes roofing and a host of other related services. For more information you can visit Chris Collins’ Website.



