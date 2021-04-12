Building Your Business Tribe - Chris Cooper Interviews Adam Strong

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Chris Cooper, host of The Business Elevation Show, talks to ultra-high achiever, corporate productivity authority, entrepreneur, elite athlete (for 3 years Olympic and World Champon Sir Mo Farah's training partner), coach, speaker, and trainer, Adam Strong, about translating elite sport to business as well as Building Your Business Tribe.



How do you build a loyal tribe around your business who are connected and inspired by you, your ideas and each other? Tune in on Friday, April 9, 2021 to listen live at: https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/247/voiceamerica-business



This episode will broadcast live on April 9th at 8am Pacific (11am Eastern) on https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/247/voiceamerica-business and is then available from the archive within 24 hours on-demand at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959/the-business-elevation-show-with-chris-cooper-be-more-achieve-more . The Business Elevation Show (now in its 10th year) is one of the most listened to business shows on Voice America providing inspiration and advice for succeeding in your business and personal ventures and underpinned by doing business for good. Chris Cooper's extensive experience working with business leaders from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups developing performance through people provides the facilitation for his guests to share their key learning's and insights to benefit business people of all levels. Show topics include a huge range of business and personal development topics and features inspiration and practical advice from high achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports, media and entertainment personalities. The Business Elevation Show is broadcast live every Friday at 8am Pacific Time on the Voice America Business Channel. Listen at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959 to hear Chris Cooper's discussions with successful and enlightening guests live and on demand.



About Adam Strong

Adam is an Ultra High Achiever, Personal Productivity Authority, Entrepreneur, International Speaker and Founder of 'The Game Changers Experience'. He currently runs 3 different businesses and enjoys working with business owners and entrepreneurs of small to medium sized companies. Adam is a Former Elite Athlete that trained with Olympic and World Champion Sir Mo Farah for 3 years. He takes the same skill-set that he learned as an elite athlete to teach his clients on how to increase profitability by building purpose led, results orientated and impactful businesses. He is the author of two books 'Move it or lose it' and 'Fit body fit business'. His third book out October 2021. Adam has a podcast show called 'The Game Changers Experience' sharing tips and insights with business disruptors, thought leaders and athletes. Entwining elite sport with entrepreneurship. Adam has been featured the front cover of Influential People Magazine, Steer Magazine and Global Man magazine, BBC radio, the Huffington post and in People Management magazine just to mention a few. He has interviewed influencers and thought leaders such as Jack Canfield, Marshall Goldsmith, Dr John Demartini, Chester Elton, Olympic athletes such Neil Fachie, Jonathan Horton and Kate Strong. He has shared the stage with celebrities such as John Travolta, Vanilla Ice, Calvin Klein, 50 cent and Dr Nido Qubein.



About Chris Cooper

Chris has 30 years of multi-functional business experience, working with global brands such as Mars, United Biscuits and Punch to board level before supporting and founding successful entrepreneurial ventures. Chris elevates business success as a behavioral strategist, coach, mentor, facilitator, and consultant developing leaders, teams and building highly engaged workforces particularly in the insurance and financial services sectors. He founded the 'Business Elevation Show' on Voice America in 2011, building a massive network of global connections and audience in over 50 countries. He also speaks and contributes in the media on topics such as 'Elevating Leadership', 'Engagement', and his book 'The Power to Get Things Done (Whether You Feel Like It or Not) published by Penguin Random House (New York)'. He is the founder of 'The Elevation Collective' an exclusive network for business change makers. Chris is a fellow and former Regional President of the Professional Speaking Association in the UK. To contact Chris: chris@chriscooper.co.uk



