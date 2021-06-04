Empowering Leaders to Build a Better Tomorrow - Chris Cooper Interviews Lara Stein

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2021 -- Chris Cooper, host of The Business Elevation Show, talks to founder of the TEDx program at TED, and Chairman and Founder of Boma Global, to learn from Lara's incredible insight drawn from extensive experience of empowering leaders and engaging communities to build the most incredible momentum for a better tomorrow.



About Lara Stein

Lara Stein is The Chairman and Founder of Boma Global who created the TEDx program at TED, and grew it into a global movement with more than 15,000 events and more than 1 billion video views. Through her work with TEDx, Lara learned the innovation power of local communities, and how to harness this power. She also learned how to build a massive volunteer network and how to sustain it long term. After leaving TED, she joined Singularity University, to build a decentralized network of country partners and take them global. Now, she has joined forces with dozens of country, corporate and community partners with an intimate understanding and appreciation of the power of large-scale, decentralized networks. Together they're creating a new global network that supports business leaders, politicians, educators, entrepreneurs, young people and grassroots organizers to navigate our rapidly changing world, helping create a better, more sustainable and human-centered future for us all. Stein also currently sits on the board of Equality Now, dedicated to creating a more just world for women and girls and Lalela, a non-profit dedicated to education through the arts in South Africa and is Chairman of the Board of Women's March Global.



About Chris Cooper

Chris has 30 years of multi-functional business experience and started his career working with global brands such as Mars, United Biscuits and Punch to board level. Today, Chris elevates business success as a behavioral strategist, coach, mentor, facilitator, and consultant developing leaders, teams and building highly engaged workforces particularly in the insurance and financial services sectors. He founded the 'Business Elevation Show' on Voice America in 2011, building a massive archive of content to contribute to educating the world and a network of global connections and audience in over 50 countries. He also speaks and contributes in the media on topics such as 'Elevating Leadership', 'Engagement', and his book 'The Power to Get Things Done (Whether You Feel Like It or Not) published by Penguin Random House (New York)'. He is also the founder of 'The Elevation Collective' an exclusive network for business change makers. Chris is a fellow and former Regional President of the Professional Speaking Association in the UK. To contact Chris: chris@chriscooper.co.uk



