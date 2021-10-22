Play the Game: How to Win in Today's Changing Environment - Chris Cooper Interviews Play the Game Co-Authors

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2021 -- Chris Cooper, host of The Business Elevation Show, talks to the co-authors of 'Play the Game' on insights from the book and how understanding its wide-ranging content could make all the difference to your life and business.



Tune in on Friday, June 25, 2021 to listen live at:https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/247/voiceamerica-business



This episode will broadcast on October 22nd at 8am Pacific (11am Eastern) on https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/247/voiceamerica-business and is then available from the archive within 24 hours on-demand at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959/the-business-elevation-show-with-chris-cooper-be-more-achieve-more . The Business Elevation Show (now in its 10th year) is one of the most listened to business shows on Voice America providing inspiration and advice for succeeding in your business and personal ventures and underpinned by doing business for good. Chris Cooper's extensive experience working with business leaders from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups developing performance through people provides the facilitation for his guests to share their key learning's and insights to benefit businesspeople of all levels. Show topics include a huge range of business and personal development topics and features inspiration and practical advice from high achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports, media and entertainment personalities. The Business Elevation Show is broadcast live every Friday at 8am Pacific Time on the Voice America Business Channel. Listen at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959 to hear Chris Cooper's discussions with successful and enlightening guests live and on demand.



Contact Senior Executive Producer Tacy Trump at 480-294-6421 or tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com for advertising / sponsorship information or other show details.



About Adam Strong

Adam Strong is a serial entrepreneur, international speaker and author. He runs three different businesses and enjoys working with established business owners and entrepreneurs in professional services. Adam is a former elite athlete and trained with Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah for three years. He takes the same skill set that he learned as an elite athlete to teach his clients on how to increase profitability by building purpose-led, results- orientated and impactful businesses. He is the author of two books Move it or Lose it and Fit Body Fit Business and the curating author of Play the Game.



Adam's chart-trending podcast show The Game Changer's Experience shares tips and insights with business disruptors, thought leaders and athletes.



Adam became the 'Best Man' for supporting women in business in 2016, has been featured on the front cover of Influential People Magazine, Steer Magazine and Global Man magazine.



About Branka van der Linden

Branka van der Linden originates from Serbia and considers Cyprus her home. While maintaining strong corporate career, she supports several NGOs.



Branka doesn't hesitate to speak up and often quotes Alan K. Simpson: "If you have integrity, nothing else matters. If you don't have integrity, nothing else matters."



She is the founder of Meaningful Synergies business consulting and country leader of Points of You creative tools & training for personal and professional development.



Branka's holistic approach to business and life purpose earned her honours in Women Leaders to look up to in 2021.



Not defining herself by her occupation gives her enormous strength to help others any way she can.



She is a mentor and published author.



When asked to summarise her mission, she refers to her company slogan: Empowering zeal & zest.



About Haroon Danis

Haroon Danis is a multi-award-winning disruptive entrepreneur and bestselling published author. His brand SkinHQ has grown internationally, and with that growth he won 'Entrepreneur of the Year' in 2020 in the Stevie's International Business Awards, as well as the Great British Entrepreneur Awards. SkinHQ also won the coveted Stevie's International Business Awards for 'Company of the Year'.



Haroon is an investor, innovator, philanthropist and specializes in scaling businesses. He became an Amazon #1 bestselling author for his contribution to the book 'Franchising Freedom'.



About Karel Vermeulen

Karel Vermeulen is a COMENSA international accredited business coach, successful business owner, NLP Practitioner, and published author. He is passionate about inspiring people across the globe as he beliefs that everyone is 100% responsible for their own success and that life happens through you not against you.



He is the first South African author to be published by New York publisher Morgan James with his book Do You Really Want To Be An Entrepreneur and also co-authored in the book Finding Your Moment of Clarity.



Karel created the KV brand and is also the founder of Success Growth Academy, an online learning business and personal development platform with his renowned Sales To Profit Mastery and Management By Responsibility (MBR) online courses.



A native South African, Karel currently lives in Cape Town with his life-long partner, their two Jack Russel dogs and his love for tropical fish.



About Chris Cooper

Chris elevates business success as a behavioral strategist, mentor and facilitator developing leaders, teams and building highly engaged workforces particularly in the insurance, financial services and hospitality sectors. The results of his work have had such an impact that one client even named a road after him. He founded the 'Business Elevation Show' on Voice America in 2011, building a massive network of global connections and audience in over 50 countries. He also speaks and contributes in the media on topics such as 'Elevating Leadership', 'Engagement', and his book 'The Power to Get Things Done (Whether You Feel Like It or Not)' published by Penguin Random House (New York). He is also the founder of 'The Elevation Collective' an exclusive network for business change makers.



Prior to this Chris began his career working for global brands such as Mars, United Biscuits and Punch to board level. Chris is a fellow and former Regional President of the Professional Speaking Association in the UK. To contact Chris: chris@chriscooper.co.uk



Listeners can download the current versions of the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio App at:



Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.airkast.VA_MASTER&hl=en



iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/voiceamerica-talk-radio-network/id412135954?mt=8#



Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/AirKast-Inc-Voice-America/dp/B00IGH8WPO



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network call 855-877-4666.